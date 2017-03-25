TWO men escaped virtually uninjured from a helicopter crash in South Oxfordshire.

The aircraft crashed near The Warren in Mapledurham, south of Wallingford, at about 5.50pm yesterday.

Two men who were in the helicopter were treated by paramedics at the scene but their injuries did not require hospital treatment.

An ambulance spokesman said the incident was called in at 5.51pm, adding: "A helicopter had come down.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles, two ambulance officers and an ambulance crew.

"There were two adult males, who sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment."

It is thought the aircraft crashed close to the River Thames.