THE wait will soon be over for Didcot residents as a date has finally been set for the beginning of the £50 million expansion of the Orchard Centre.

Previously, the Didcot Herald revealed that big brands such as H&M, River Island, TK Maxx and a Marks and Spencer food hall have already signed up to the shopping centre.

And now developers, Hammerson, have confirmed work will begin on the second phase of the centre, which will provide up to 21 new shops and seven cafes and restaurants, in May this year.

They have also confirmed that Costa Coffee and Starbucks will also be taking up two of the new units in the centre.

Director at Hammerson, Andrew Berger-North, said: "We’re delighted to be able to complete our agreement with South Oxfordshire District Council.

"The expansion of the Orchard Centre is an important project for us and one which we look forward to seeing come to fruition."

The 95,000sq ft extension will also see new public areas and an additional 191 car parking spaces.

Ed Vaizey MP for Wantage added: "It is brilliant news.

"I am really pleased the development is going ahead.

"I think the first phase has been hugely successful from the Sainsburys to the Cornerstone.

"I think more shops and more choice will be welcomed by shoppers in Didcot."

It is expected that the highly anticipated expansion will be completed and open in spring 2018.

Leader of South Oxfordshire District Council John Cotton said: "This is fantastic news for residents and visitors to Didcot.

"It’s vital that we have a town centre that meets the needs of the town’s growing population and supports the wider Science Vale and Didcot Garden Town.

"The expanded site will provide a significantly improved shopping area, helping to attract more visitors and potential investors to the town.

"We have worked very hard to ensure this development can take place and I’m delighted that we’ve now signed the lease agreement with Hammerson."

A fly-through video is now available showing residents what they can look forward is available here: https://vimeo.com/209774213