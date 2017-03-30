A COUNCILLOR and housing campaigner branded his own boss’ development blueprint ‘madness’.
South Oxfordshire District Council yesterday unveiled a new vision for the future of development in the district, including three strategic housing sites and a £100m bridge over the River Thames near Culham.
Council leader John Cotton said the plan would deliver ‘much-needed housing’ including 3,000 homes at Chalgrove Airfield, despite previous opposition from campaigners.
But Chalgrove resident and SODC councillor David Turner described the plan as ‘madness’, adding: “We are extremely disappointed that, even though with the county council rubbishing the [Chalgrove] plan, the council has kept it.”
The other main housing planned is 2,100 homes at Berinsfield and 3,500 at Culham Science Centre, which will partly cater to Oxford’s housing need.
Mr Turner said: “This is gross over-provision and doesn’t match needs.”
“We have a fantastic community in Chalgrove and this will destroy it completely.”
Others were more positive about the district council’s Local Plan draft, which was published yesterday.
Abingdon Town Council leader Mike Badcock welcomed the housing and Thames crossing plan for nearby Culham.
He said: “It will improve road links and ease congestion in the town centre.”
Time to build on that eyesore..wastedland either use as airfield or build badly needed houses
“We have a fantastic community in Chalgrove and this will destroy it completely.”
“We have a fantastic community in Chalgrove and this will destroy it completely.”
It is logical to consider building houses to meet Oxford city need close to Oxford. There are lots of disused industrial sites around the country but they should not automatically be built on if they are isolated and far from employment centres, rail links and public transport and if there are sites that are close to all these resources. Everyone is seeing development but there still needs to be a sequential consideration. Planning policy distinguishes between previously developed land on the edge of urban areas and remote brownfield locations for good reason
Build, Build, Build!
