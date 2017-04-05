WORK is well under way to create a new flats and shops at a former supermarket site in the centre of Wallingford.

Waitrose moved from its base in St Martin's Street in 2005 to a new location at the other end of the street.

But the old site remained empty for a decade, with the town council and site owners struggling to attract a discount chain to open there instead.

But in 2015 Beechcroft Developments, based in Church Lane, acquired the property from previous owners London-based City and Provincial Properties.

Last year plans were approved for demolishing the former store and turning it into 22 retirement flats, two shops and 24 parking spaces.

Now construction work on the development has started.

Town mayor Ros Lester said: "It's good to see progress being made in this part of the town centre."

Beechcroft specialises in create new developments for the over-55s in the best villages and market towns in the south east.

A show home is expected to be ready on site for potential buyers by the summer with the homes ready to move into in about a year's time.

Spokeswoman Natalie Roberts said: "We don't know yet what the two shops are going to be.

"More than 150 local people have already been in touch because they are interested in the properties."

Fellow spokeswoman Sheila Frampton said: "The development will comprise a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments, with lift access and allocated parking.

"All the new homes will be energy-efficient and easy-to-maintain and the estate manager will handle the day-to-day administration including the upkeep of the communal areas – inside and out.

"The estate manager will also be on hand to keep an eye on properties while owners are away and to offer help and advice if needed."

The majority of town councillors welcomed the Beechcroft Development proposals, saying they were glad that development was taking place on the site which had remained empty for so long.

But civic leaders have long suggested the town needs a second supermarket as well as Waitrose and the Beechcroft flats and retail scheme does not provide it.

Morrisons was given planning permission in 2013 for a new 30,000 sq ft store on the Hithercroft industrial estate, but did not go ahead with construction on the Lupton Road site.

Independent county councillor Lynda Atkins said: "The town definitely still wants a second supermarket but that site was never going to be big enough – the fact it was empty for 10 years shows it was not suitable.

"I am so pleased that the development in St Martin's Street is now moving forward at a fast pace because it will bring some life back to that part of the town."