PAMPERED pups from across the county strutted their stuff on the cat walk – er, dog walk – to raise funds for an Oxfordshire animal sanctuary.

The Sunday dog show at Benson Parish Hall saw marvellous mutts competing across a range of categories including cutest dog and several race events.

It raised money for Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary in Stadhampton, which rescues and rehomes more than 500 animals each year.

Eleven-year-old Keira Kerbey, from Benson, took part with her miniature schnauzer Archie. She and her four-legged friend took second place in the owner and dog race.

The six-year-old schnauzer then achieved even more success by winning a race, which saw him running on command from one side of the hall to the other.

Keira’s mum Kate, 35, said: "It was super – we weren’t expecting him to do so well.

"In fact we were expecting him to end up in the next village.

"He ended up wearing two ribbons which was awesome – a really lovely day out and nice that it raised money for the animal sanctuary."

Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary is raising funds as it celebrates its 50th year.

Find out more at oxfordshireanimalsanctuary.org.uk