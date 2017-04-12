RESIDENTS in a picturesque village near Wallingford are divided over plans to build 36 new houses.

Haddenham-based Rectory Homes has submitted a planning application to build the homes on land at Six Acres Field in Thame Road, Warborough.

Some residents are objecting to the development while others are supporting the scheme and have gathered more than 200 signatures in its favour.

One of the objectors to the development is Historic England which has told South Oxfordshire District Council that the development would harm the Warborough Conservation Area and the listed buildings within it, as Six Acre Field forms the 'immediate setting to the conservation area'.

In a letter to planners, assistant inspector of historic buildings and areas Alice Brockway said: "We have received representations from a number of local residents who consider the field to be of historical importance because it was connected to the Quakers who lived and worked in Warborough from the 17th century onwards."

She said building houses on the site would harm the significance of the conservation area and the listed buildings on the south side of The Green by removing the rural character of their setting.

One villager objected on a number of grounds including the potential effect on tourism and the economy.

He said: "The Warborough conservation area and quintessential village green are a magnet for film and television companies and tourism.

"Buildings of the scale and height proposed nearby will be substantially detrimental."

Anne Brewer, who has lived in the village for 42 years, said about 200 people had signed a petition against the development.

She added: "There have been signatures from present and past villagers and also many Midsomer Murders fans, all concerned that the appearance of this beautiful village will change irrevocably if this estate is built.

"Instead of the village uniting to protect the setting of the conservation area in the historic centre of the village, some residents have been scared into trying to protect their own back yards from development."

Steve Hodgkinson, who runs Sho4Travel tourist tours, said Warborough was a beautiful village which was often used as a setting for episodes of Midsomer Murders.

He added: "It's understandable that some residents don't want new houses built."

But some in the area want the development to go ahead.

Tina Pascoe has submitted a petition to planners in favour of homes.

In her letter she wrote: "There is a desperate need for small affordable houses in a village that has an over-supply of larger expensive properties.

"Also the school desperately needs a car park to resolve the dangerous parking situation we have twice daily when children are delivered and collected.

"The developer has offered to build a large car park as part of this development, so enabling the children to enter and exit directly into the school, safely."

Ms Pascoe added that the majority of residents understood the need for more housing, especially affordable housing, in the area.

South Oxfordshire District Council has just published its latest draft Local Plan, and aims to build 21,000 new homes by 2033.

The application is due to be decided this month but Rectory Homes has not yet commented.