UP-AND-COMING British blues stars will headline this summer's Wallingford’s Blues and Beer festival.

The 27th annual event will take place at the Regal Centre on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Last year guitar legend Wilko Johnson, who survived a pancreatic tumour, headlined the festival and this year Willie and the Bandits will headline on Friday, while the Troy Redfern Band are top of the bill on Saturday.

There will also be bands playing a family session on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm.

A statement on the Blues and Beer website said: "We look forward to our fabulous, youthful and up-and-coming British blues stars at this year's festival.

"With fantastic reviews from last year we've moved HipRoute and Matt Edwards Band to open the evening slots - everyone deserves to hear these local-ish boys, from Swindon and Chalgrove respectively.

"We've always had the knack of finding bands on their way up so we're very excited to secure the Troy Redfern Band as the main act on Saturday night, with Backbone Blues Band in support.

"Willie and the Bandits will headline Friday and we are delighted to have Catfish Blues Band joining them.

"Catfish have been a regular featured on BBC radio over the last year."

The family session will showcase more local bands and The Happy Few, originally from Didcot, will open the set, followed by The Eric Street Band from Reading, and The Vincent White Band from Brightwell.

Rory Evans, from Didcot, is unavailable as he is currently touring Australia.

Alongside the music there will be local beers and ciders for sale together with a barbecue.

A spokesman added: "Without the support of local businesses, Wallingford Town Council, sponsors, volunteers and ticket buyers this event would not have survived for over 25 years.

"The success deserves to continue so thanks to all our fans and don't forget to tell your mates. "

Richard Strange, who runs Music Box in the Market Place, said: "The blues and beer festival is a great tradition in Wallingford and it's very well supported.

"There was Wilko Johnson last year and a few years back we had the Blockheads so it does get some great names.

"We sell tickets for the festival in the shop and the family session on Saturday afternoon is something everyone can enjoy."

People can also visit bluesandbeer.co.uk for ticket information.