ANOTHER councillor has resigned from Wallingford Town Council - the fifth in the past two years.

Mike Crook who was elected to the council in May 2015 has resigned for personal reasons.

Mr Crook quitting the council followed the resignation last year of four other councillors.

Betty Atkins quit after 21 years for health reasons and her daughter Lynda resigned for family reasons.

The two others who decided to stand down were long-serving Alec Hayton and Kevin Harvey.

They were replaced by Lee Upcraft and Matthew Cockman while Mrs Atkins and her daughter were replaced by Rob McGregor and Steve Beatty.

Town mayor Ros Lester, who will hand over the role of mayor to Mike Kidley on May 8, said it had been a difficult two years for the council.

She added: "It's a shame that Mike has resigned but he has decided to go for personal reasons.

"He was very good at campaigning for air quality improvements in the town, particularly in the area around Wallingford Bridge.

"If we have to hold a by-election it costs about £7,000 a time."

Following Mr Crook's resignation the time period for residents to demand a by-election has expired and now his replacement will be 'co-opted' after volunteering for the role.

A statement from the town council said: "Mike Crook has resigned as a town councillor, which leaves a seat for a new councillor.

The town council would like to thank Mr Crook for all the work that he completed while

on the council especially regarding the bridge closure and air quality.

"Mr Crook’s resignation leaves an opening for a co-option and anyone interested should contact the town council office for details and a nomination form."

Mrs Lester added: "We would like people to come forward to volunteer to be a councillor - it's only two years to go now until the next election so whoever replaces Mike might only have to do it for two years.

"We should have elections but from a financial point of view it's a relief that someone is going to be co-opted.

"Hopefully the appointment will be made within the next couple of months."

Wallingford county councillor Lynda Atkins said: "Mike did some very good work analysing data put forward by South Oxfordshire District Council on air quality.

"It's always good to have new people with new ideas and approaches mixing in with the more experienced councillors."

The district council has suggested the possibility of introducing a trial closure of Wallingford Bridge at certain times of day to improve air quality around the Lamb crossroads but no timetable has been set.

Mr Crook, who works as a maths teacher, was unavailable for comment.