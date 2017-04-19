DIDCOT residents might be able to tuck into a 'cheeky Nandos' by next spring as more high street brands and restaurants are lined up for a £50m shopping centre.

Previously the Herald revealed that H&M, River Island and TK Maxx were all confirmed to be coming to the Orchard Centre.

Phase Eight, White Stuff, Mint Velvet and Joules alongside Loungers, Pizza Express and Nandos could now also be in the development.

Although these brands and restaurants have been earmarked for the centre on retail property consultants MMX Retail's website, main developers Hammerson would not confirm if they would be coming to the centre.

Fat Face, Waterstones and Pandora are also on MMX Retail's plans.

Mayor of Didcot Steve Connel said the types of shops coming to the centre shows how Didcot is an 'up and coming town.'

He added: "I always knew there were going to be some very good shops and I am really glad that they are starting to come forward and things are progressing.

"What is great is the type of shops coming to the Orchard Centre are targeting younger people, reflecting that we are an up and coming town.

"People from outside of Didcot will be coming here to shop, which is a great thing.

"By attracting more people to the town, shoppers will visit not only these new stores but also our smaller, local businesses."

Work is expected to begin in May and completed by spring 2018.

Didcot Town Councillor Margaret Davies added: "I think it is really great, I think most people in Didcot will look forward to seeing some big names come in.

"People will not have to travel into Oxford or Reading now to get to the shops they need."

Hammerson have been approached for a comment.

Earlier this week plans for more restaurants, drive-through fast food joints and a hotel were also approved in neighbouring Milton.

Last Wednesday Vale of White Horse district councillors gave outline planning permission to expand the services on the Milton Interchange.

During the planning committee meeting a speaker for the developers said the food, hotel and retail sites could create an estimated 180 new jobs and insisted years of traffic modelling - taking into account future plans for large housing sites near the development - showed the road could cope with extra traffic.

But Ms Davies said the plans were the equivalent of a 'motorway services.'

She added: "If it is all going to be fast food then it is of very little benefit.

"As to employment there is quite a good level of employment in this area, we have very low unemployment rates and it can't have very much impact."

A new access road to the site is currently being built after gaining planning permission some years ago.

Already the interchange boasts a McDonalds and Costa Coffee drive thru, a Harvester restaurant and a Premier Inn hotel.

A ‘Star Wars’ hotel is also earmarked on the 1.5 acres of land at Milton Gate and it is expected that the 140-room four-star hotel with spa and conference facilities will open this autumn.