A HOARD of valuable jewellery include an antique gold wedding ring and this gold bracelet handmade in Turkey were stolen from a 70-year-old man.

Thieves raided the pensioner's home in Lewknor, South Oxfordshire, on Monday, April 3, but police only put out an appeal for witnesses today.

The full list of items stolen is:

An 18 or 20 inch three gold necklace, handmade in turkey

A matching bracelet, pictured

An antique gold band wedding ring

An opal ring

A sapphire and diamond eternity ring

A pearl engagement ring

A gold ring with sapphires set inside the band

A gold ring with poem engraved on the inside

A solid gold tie pin with matching cufflinks

Gold elephant earings and bracelet

Multiple pairs of gold hoops/studs

Solid silver pig cufflinks

Square opal and gold cufflinks

Two trays of various old coins

Police said the thieves broke into the Watlington Road home between 11.55am and 3.10pm.

Investigating officer detective constable Georgina Bradley said: "The victim is naturally shaken and upset about this incident, since the stolen items were of sentimental value.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and contact me via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43170096744."