POLICE seized an abandoned car that was dumped in a lay-by in a dilapidated state.
Officers came across the graffiti-scrawled vehicle in Waterstock near Wheatley today, blocking the entrance to a lay-by on the A418 Oxford Road.
The battered green car was found full of scrap metal, with shattered windows, a smashed-up bumper and flat tyres.
Officers recovered the car but it is not yet known if they are investigating further.
Comments
Why spend money on moving it? Tell the travellers nearby it's location and it'll be gone faster than you can say "lucky heather."
Last edited: 8:21pm Wed 26 Apr 17
