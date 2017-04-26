POLICE seized an abandoned car that was dumped in a lay-by in a dilapidated state.

Officers came across the graffiti-scrawled vehicle in Waterstock near Wheatley today, blocking the entrance to a lay-by on the A418 Oxford Road.

The battered green car was found full of scrap metal, with shattered windows, a smashed-up bumper and flat tyres.

Officers recovered the car but it is not yet known if they are investigating further.