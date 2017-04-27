Train passengers travelling through Didcot were given a tasty surprise yesterday when waiters served them up pizza as they waited at the platform.

As 32 lucky commuters boarded the 15.36 at London Paddington they were handed 'golden tickets' to upgrade their standard train tickets to first class.

Impeccably dressed waiters greeted them as they transformed an entire Great Western Railway carriage with white linen tablecloths, real crockery and glassware.

The passengers enjoyed a selection of fine wines before the train to Cheltenham Spa pulled into Didcot Parkway at 16.16 and 16 more waiters boarded the train.

Each was holding two individual pizzas under silver cloches and had just 60 seconds to board the train, serve the 32 passengers simultaneously and then leave before the locomotive proceeded with on its way.

The special event was organised by frozen pizza brand Dr Oetker Ristorante.

Each of the pizzas was prepared just outside Didcot Parkway and waiters then used a private access route through the station to ensure the pizzas were cooked, plated and served in less than two minutes.

Dr Oetker Ristorante brand manager Lucy Hurrell-Morgan said: "Commuting to and from work is something that for most simply needs to be endured rather than enjoyed.

"It’s understandable that by the time you make it home – you won’t feel like making an evening feel special or exciting.

“We wanted to surprise commuters and give people some inspiration to make their midweek evenings a little more special with a simple change – by serving our signature thin and crispy pizzas with extra-special pizzeria-style service – in a place and a time you’d never expect.

"If your commute can be this exciting – there is no end to the possibilities."

Passenger Claire Griffin from Cheltenham said: "‘I never expected this to happen, it was an amazing surprise."