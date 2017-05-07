HUNDREDS of cars from across the centuries zoomed past cheering residents in the ‘biggest yet’ Wallingford Vehicle Rally and Parade.

The sun was shining off recently buffed bonnets and revved up engines drowned out the crowd as more than 350 vehicles took part on Sunday.

Organiser of the annual event Mark Brett said he was blown away by the turnout and hoped it would beat last year’s fundraising total of £12,000.

He added: “The great thing about this rally is the variety of cars we have, we do not just have some from a certain era.

“So there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are fundraising for lots of different local charities including the Wallingford Corn Exchange roof fund, the scouts and the Felix Fund a Didcot charity that helps people in the military involved Explosive Ordnance Disposal.”

The oldest car in the parade was a 1909 Pierce-Arrow, which drove alongside Mustangs, MGs, Lamborghinis and Corvettes.

Mayor of Wallingford Ros Lester said it was tradition for the rally to be the last public event in the mayor’s calendar before they step down from the position.

Before riding in an open-top cream Mustang she added: “It really is a lovely event to finish the year as mayor with.

“It is a real treat to see so many cars from all different eras come together.

“I am always impressed by the volunteers who take the time and effort to organise such a brilliant day to raise money for charity.

“It is always brilliant to see the town out in force waving at everyone as they pass through.”

For the third year in the row Dominic Taylor-Lane, who lives near Wallingford, brought one of his classic cars to the rally.

This year he took with him his 1957 MGA and was part of the Sporting Bears Motor Club

He said: “It is great to be able to meet and share with other people the passion you have for cars.

“Being a part of the motor club we offer rides to people to raise money for children’s charities.

“And to be able to do that today is just fantastic, hopefully we will be able to raise a lot of money.”