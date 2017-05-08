DETAILED designs for a 425-home estate have been revealed.

Bloor Homes has submitted its plans for the fields south of Park Road, Faringdon, to Vale of White Horse District Council for approval.

As well as houses, the designs include space for a primary school and playing fields, a care home and plans ‘significant improvements along Park Road for pedestrians and cyclists’.

The company, which recently built the 428-homes Folly Park estate north of Park Road, also admitted there would be numerous challenges in building the new estate, including preserving trees and conserving ecology and maintaining the pleasant views around Faringdon’s famous and historic Folly Tower.

The company’s design agents Pegasus wrote to the district council: “The proposed development will create housing choice within Faringdon and new amenity spaces for the existing and new community whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network.

“The masterplan is founded on the best practice in urban design, community integration and sustainable development, with strong links to the wider area. It aims to create a development for the 21st century, whilst reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular.”

The Vale already made a resolution to grant planning permission for the estate in 2015, pending the detailed designs.

Residents can see the full designs at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P17/V1082/O.

The council is aiming to make a decision by August 23.