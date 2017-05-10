MANAGERS at Wallingford Sports Park have vowed to find a solution to problem parking in the area.

There are 1,600 club members who use the facilities in Hithercroft Road and in a busy week there are about 2,500 visits.

But there are only about 100 parking spaces and drivers have been parking on the verges when the sports park is particularly busy, usually at weekends.

As a result, many people park on grass verges which could potentially lead to an accident.

To combat the problem, managers say providing more parking spaces is now one of their priorities after new arrangements for the running of the sports park have been agreed.

Last month The Wallingford Sports Trust, which runs the sports park, became a charitable incorporated organisation.

Trust chairman John Atkins said the change would bring 'tax advantages' that will put the trust in a better position to invest in new facilities, including extra parking.

He said: "Car parking is an issue and we do need more spaces but we don't have a magic answer at the moment.

"We do have a deal with neighbouring company Fugro that they can use us an an overflow car park in the week and we can use them at weekends.

"But some people can't be bothered to park at Fugro, which is about 200 yards from the sports park entrance.

"On Sundays at certain times of the year there are loads of kids playing rugby and hockey and the site does get very busy.

"It would be much safer if drivers didn't park on the verges and we would urge them not to do it.

"Technically it's not illegal because they are not parking in an area where there are yellow lines but it does reduce visibility for pedestrians."

Mr Atkins said there was some space at the north end of the site where some extra spaces could be created as part of the proposed 550-home Slade End Farm development.

Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIO) is a status allowing charities to gain benefits available to companies while being overseen by the Charity Commission.

Mr Atkins said earlier other priorities included resurfacing the existing astroturf used for hockey and football, which could cost £150,000, and extending the playing area for Petanque.

Last year a £400,000 investment in six new changing rooms was completed.

The new facilities were first proposed in 2009, and were welcomed by hundreds of members of seven clubs who play sports including rugby, hockey, tennis and football.

Thousands of players from local clubs, including Wallingford Rugby Club, Wallingford Hockey Club, AFC Wallingford, Petanque Wallingford and Hithercroft Squash Club benefited from the new facilities.

for the second year running the rugby club has decided to cancel Rugfest, the music and beer festival, to protect one of the pitches which has been resurfaced.

A £70,000 drainage scheme for one of the club's pitches, backed by Sport England, has been completed but the pitch, which is used for the festival, will not be playable until next season and the club does not want it to be damaged.