AN extra-large garden waste collection will be available to residents in Vale of White Horse from next week.
From Monday, May 15 residents will be able to put out the equivalent of one extra brown-bin’s worth of garden waste in sacks next to their bin on the normal collection day.
For residents living in South Oxfordshire, their extra-waste week will start on Monday, May 22.
Both district councils have asked residents not to use trade bags or rubble sacks to hold the additional waste.
For more details visit: whitehorsedc.gov.uk
Comments
A poorly worded piece, is this a one-off concession or a regular arrangement?
Usually extra allowed one week in the late spring and autumn - to counterbalance the service being suspended over Christmas. Not contractual though AFAIK.
They kept this one quiet... no letter box leaflet or anything has been sent around, how are people that don't read this article going to know about this?
