CUSTOMERS in southern Oxfordshire will get a boost to their waste collection service from next week.

Subscribers to the garden waste service will be able to put out one extra brown bin’s worth in sacks or reusable bags next to the bin on their normal collection day.

Councils have requested that residents do not use trade bags or rubble sacks, if possible.

The crews will do their best to return these sacks to the correct properties but customers can also use disposable sacks if they prefer.

Residents in the Vale of White Horse District Council area will be able to put out extra garden waste from Monday, while residents in South Oxfordshire will be able to put out extra garden waste from Monday, May 22.

The councils provide a garden waste service for items such as grass cuttings, leaves, branches, weeds and hedge clippings.

This is a fortnightly collection and garden waste is collected on the same day as recycling.