THOUSANDS of foodies will flock to Wallingford for the second SO Food Festival.

Food festivals have been taking place in the town for the past seven years but last year this new event was launched by Round & About magazine.

Hundreds of people turned out for last year's festival and it is hoped even more will attend this weekend.

Up to 3,000 people could gather for the festival, which is being staged at the Bridge Villa Camping and Caravan Park in Crowmarsh Gifford on Saturday and Sunday.

Round & About publisher Chris Savage said visitors can pay for tickets online in advance, or on the day, with the festival open from 10.30am to 6pm on both days.

He said: "We are really looking forward to the festival and it would be great if we got 3,000 people coming along.

"The weather forecast doesn't look too bad and we are hoping for plenty of sunshine on both days.

"Some of our favourite chefs will be giving cookery demonstrations including Christine Wallace of Great British Bake Off fame.

"There will be demonstrations on the hour on both days and lots of food stall and fun events for all the family.

"Punch and Judy shows will entertain the children and local breweries including Loddon and Shotover will be selling their beers.

"If everything goes well this year we will be back again next year."