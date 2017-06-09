SAFETY fears over faulty fire doors forced organisers to cancel Wallingford's Blues and Beer Festival as they were unable to secure insurance cover they needed for the venue.

The festival was set to return today and tomorrow at the town council-owned Regal Centre but has been cancelled due to the results of a fire assessment.

The centre, a former 1930s cinema off St Martin's Street, is used for community activities, a food market and, for the past 26 years, the annual festival.

The two-day event can attract up to 1,000 people but several fire risks were identified during assessments last month, according to festival organisers.

It is understood that the assessment raised an issue about the centre's six fire doors and the town council will make the necessary repairs as soon as possible.

A statement on the event’s website said: "It is with great regret that the organisers of the Wallingford Blues and Beer Festival have to announce the cancellation of this year’s event.

"A recent fire risk assessment identified several issues at the festival venue."

"The owner/operators are vigorously rectifying these and, while the venue remains open, the directors of the festival, who are ultimately responsible for the safety of attendees, had to cancel as they were unable to secure insurance.

"The festival has run 26 consecutive annual events at the Regal Centre, with the last four completely sold out, and we are extremely keen to return to this iconic venue.

"The organisers would like to thank all supporters and sponsors and advise ticket holders that they will be refunded in full or tickets can be held over for 2018."

Festival treasurer Jane Blackstone, who lives in Wallingford, said: "Following the assessment the festival directors decided they couldn't go ahead because they are responsible for the health and safety of those who attend.

"We did look at an alternative venue but it wasn't possible to make the arrangements in time.

"Hopefully we will be back at the Regal Centre next year because the acoustics there are perfect.

"Everyone who has bought a ticket will get a refund."

Town mayor Mike Kidley said town clerk Paula Lopez was now dealing with the issue.

He added: "I'm disappointed because people were looking forward to the festival – let's hope the festival is back on next year."

This year's line-up featured up-and-coming British blues acts including headliners Willie and the Bandits and Troy Redfern Band, with ticket prices starting at £7.70.

Last year guitar legend Wilko Johnson, who survived a pancreatic tumour, headlined the festival.

Bands were also due to play a family session tomorrow from 2pm to 6pm, with residents looking forward to enjoying local beers and ciders as well as a barbecue.

In July last year former mayor of Wallingford Alec Hayton called for a major revamp of the centre as he resigned from the council after 21 years.

He added that at one point the council had considered installing a mezzanine floor but the costs outweighed the value.

In 2014 the then mayor Bernard Stone said the centre was badly in need of repair and estimated that a revamp could cost between £300,000 and £1.5m, if it was completely rebuilt following demolition.