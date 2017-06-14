FRANTIC efforts to save a cyclist from drowning in the River Cherwell after he suffered a seizure were described at his inquest.

Dylan Pinsent, 33, of Abingdon, heading towards Magdalen Bridge when he fell from his bike and sank into the river on January 30.

Rescue attempts over two hours by staff and emergency services proved fruitless and Mr Pinsent was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital at 5.10pm.

An inquest at Oxford Coroner’s Court yesterday heard that Mr Pinsent, an arborist born in Caracas, Venezuela, was ‘well-liked’ by colleagues.

University safety officer Brian Jenkins said: “This was the third time he had worked for the university as a bike messenger.

“He was described as a charming and cheerful young man, always willing to work. He told them stories of his adventures cycling mountain bikes and surfing.”

Mr Pinsent had had temporal lobe epilepsy since the age of 12 and, according to doctors at Long Furlong Medical Centre, suffered seizures every three weeks.

On the day of his death he was cycling alongside the Cherwell at about 2.30pm when he abruptly veered off course and fell.

American passer-by Jamie Steinfield, a stylist in Oxford on her honeymoon, said Mr Pinsent ‘fell straight over sideways, like a domino’ into the river.

Two women, Angela Rolls and Jane Heeley, were waking on the path at the time and described hearing a splash before seeing Mr Pinsent submerged.

Horticulturalist Lisa Friend ran to fetch a life buoy for Mr Pinsent, who was face-down in the water, but on her return 15 seconds later he had sunk beneath the surface.

She said: “I went into the river to try to get the person out. My feet couldn’t touch the bottom; the water was murky so I couldn’t see where he was. It was very cold.”

Police, underwater rescue teams and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service took two hours to recover Mr Pinsent, whose body had moved a long way in deep water.

Resuscitation teams at the John Radcliffe Hospital attempted to revive him but due to the prolonged period underwater and cardiac arrest he was pronounced dead at 5.10pm.

Police confirmed there were no issues with the bicycle, supplied by Oxford University to Mr Pinsent and recovered two weeks later. Parcels and post were found downstream.

Coroner Darren Salter recorded a verdict of accidental death by drowning, contributed to by epilepsy.

Speaking to Mr Pinsent’s godparents, who were present at the inquest, he said: “I would like to offer my condolences.

“He seems to have been an extraordinarily active young man who, despite the obvious issues he had with his epilepsy, lived a very full life.”