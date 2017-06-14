THOUSANDS of people are expected to line the streets for this year's Wallingford Carnival.

The theme of this year's event on Saturday is work and play and the procession will gather in Hithercroft Road and leave at 1pm to head to the Kinecroft.

It will arrive there at about 2.30pm after passing through the market place.

Last year the theme of the carnival was William – after William the Conqueror – and funds were raised for the Nasio Trust to help young people make a charity trip to Kenya.

Carnival chairwoman Laura Lee said: "We are very keen to create a wonderful procession.

"This means encouraging more of you to join in, pubs, clubs, groups, schools, businesses, musicians, individuals, anyone and everyone, the more the merrier."

A prize-giving will take place in the Market Place at 4pm before a performance of Wallingford Carnival Choir at St Mary's Church.

Rose Sutton, former chairwoman of the carnival's organising committee, said people in the town were looking forward the carnival, including pupils from local schools.

She said: "Thousands of people turn out for the carnival every year – it's a great Wallingford tradition which started about 50 years ago.

"I was chairwoman for about 20 years until I retired a few years ago.

"Over the years we had to fight to keep the carnival going but I'm glad we did – there's nothing quite like seeing a load of kids laughing and joking on the back of a float.

"It's a lovely event for Wallingford and it lives on – I'm so glad people support it."

The committee which organises the council is urging volunteers to come forward to help.

Last year there were stalls in the Market Place with a local producers’ market in the Regal Centre and the procession left Wallingford School.

For more information visit wallingfordcarnival.org.uk