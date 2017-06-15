A FATHER from Wallingford whose baby son died from a heart condition is taking part in a 150-mile canoe challenge to raise funds for scientific research.

Adam Castleton lost his son Finn to Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in December 2015, just six months after he was born.

The 29-year-old, who lives in the town with wife Amalie and seven-month-old son Jesse, will tackle a tough fundraising challenge on the River Thames with a group of friends to mark two years since Finn's birth on June 17, 2015.

Mr Castleton is aiming to raise £10,000 for the British Heart Foundation to fund groundbreaking discoveries and identify new treatments that could help save more people from the devastating effects of heart disease.

He and nine friends will start their 150-mile journey from Lechlade, Gloucestershire, tomorrow – two years to the day since Finn was born.

After paddling 30 miles they will arrive in Oxford at the end of day one and will finish the journey after five days at London’s Tower Bridge.

Mr Castleton, who runs a technology business for the retail and hospitality sector, said: "Finn's life was tragically short but it is thanks to pioneering medical research that we got to spend time with him, getting to know him, and creating everlasting memories.

"Every day 12 babies are diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

"Their families will live with an uncertain future.

"Nobody should have to send their new-born for heart surgery, list their child for transplant, or withdraw life support.

"Finn was a fighter, and he gave me the inspiration to do anything I can to help find a cause or better treatment for what takes so many innocent young lives."

With months of training and preparation for the challenge the group plans to cover 30 miles a day stopping at six towns, navigating 45 locks and contending with a turbulent tide.

The route will see the group paddling to Oxford, Streatley, Marlow and Kingston, before arriving at Tower Bridge on June 21 where friends, family and supporters will cheer them under one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks.

Congenital heart defects are diagnosed in at least one in every 180 births in the UK, affecting around 4,000 babies each year.

Thanks to research the number of children surviving has dramatically improved, with about eight out of 10 living to adulthood.

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) funds over half of the UK’s independent research into heart and circulatory disease.

These funds help scientists to discover ways to mend broken hearts with regenerative medicine, invent new materials to make safer and longer lasting heart valves, and explore ways to reduce organ transplant rejection.

Poppy Hanbury, BHF fundraising manager for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Adam for taking on this incredible challenge.

"Kayak The Thames promises to be a great event and the money raised will help fund groundbreaking discoveries and identify new treatments that could help save more people from the devastating effects of heart disease.”

For more information about Kayak The Thames and to donate visit kayakthethames.com