AS the saying goes, 'you've made your bed – now lie in it'.

After six removals men had carted a set of bedroom furniture to the top of the UK's highest mountain, what else could they do but take a well-deserved lie down?

And, for the icing on the cake, one of those pictured bedding down for the night has the perfect name – Jason Bedwell.

Mr Bedwell was joined on the mad mountaineering expedition up Ben Nevis this month by Stuart Bell, Ben Banks, Karlyle Fox, Chris Cox and Josh Taylor.

All six work for Barleycorn Removals in Wallingford or Caversham Moves near Reading.

They decided to embark on their Herculean task to raise money for one of Oxfordshire's most unique charities: Footsteps Foundation.

Based in Dorchester-on-Thames near Wallingford, the group raises money to help children with cerebral palsy access the services at the Footsteps Centre in the village.

The centre combines traditional mat exercises with the use of a specialist piece of equipment called the 'spider' to help 'even the most reluctant and complex children to reach their full potential'.

The professional expertise and specialist equipment, however, is not cheap, and the foundation helps parents across the UK pay the bills.

The team at Barleycorn Removals have long known about the fantastic work of the Footsteps Centre.

In fact, last year, Chris Cox and Joshua Taylor were joined by colleagues John Pickett and Dean Evans in carrying a sofa up Scafell Pike to raise money for the foundation.

However that was a mere walk in the park compared to this year's challenge.

On Saturday, June 17, Mr Cox, Mr Taylor and their newfound fellow mountaineers not only hiked the 4,450ft up the UK's highest mountain, they did it whilst carrying a double bed, a mattress and a bedside table.

They completed the entire mission in just seven hours.

The weather was poor, with fog, rain and near-zero temperatures at the summit, but the team battled through to 'assemble' their bedroom and even posed for photos on the bed before starting the long hike back down.

Needless to say the bizarre band excited some disbelief from passing hikers.

One climber commented on the group's fundraising web page afterwards: "Passed you while I was going up and you were coming down.

"I can barely walk today – no idea how you all managed to carry that stuff. Well done."

Organiser Chris Cox said: "We are all keen mountain hikers and so we came up with the idea of combining the day-job with our hobby, fundraising for this great local charity that helps children with disabilities get up on their feet.

"We all got such a great sense of achievement from doing this and raising money for kids in need.

"The fundraising page is still open, so please, give what you can."

Donate online at justgiving.com/fundraising/a-bed-up-ben-nevis