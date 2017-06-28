VETERAN daredevil Trish Wagstaff is gearing up for her latest stunt as she takes to the skies once again, parachute in tow, for a ‘catapulted paraglide’.

The 85-year-old, from Appleton, is back to her old fundraising antics and has signed herself up to another courageous challenge, this time to raise money for Alzheimers and dementia research.

It follows a long list of stunts from the gutsy grandmother which has included zip-lining, skydiving and most recently wing-walking.

Mrs Wagstaff said: “I was looking up on the internet what I could do next and I found these people doing catapulted paragliding.

“I have done paragliding where you run beforehand but I think this will be very different.

“I don’t know much about it myself at the moment but I have been told by the RAF about this device which gets you up there.

“So all I know is I will be strapped to one of the RAF chaps, then we’ll be catapulted up somehow - although I have been told it wont be out a canon.

“Then we will be paragliding over the Chilterns.”

The charity challenges for Mrs Wagstaff followed the death of her husband Peter Wagstaff - a former major in the Royal Scots - almost ten years ago from cancer.

She previously said she felt she had ‘been cut in half’ when he passed away and from that wanted to get out and challenge herself.

Mrs Wagstaff will take on the charity challenge on August 29, weather permitted, and said she is looking forward to a different challenge.

This time, the mother-of-two has pledged to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

She said: “It is shocking just how many people are affected by dementia and the figures show about 23,000 of those people are in Oxfordshire.

“That’s why I wanted to chose them and also it is a charity which really needs the help.”

This summers charity stunt comes a year after the dedicated fundraiser raised more than £22,000 for her wing-walking stunt for Cancer Research UK, including the most recent funding boost from an anonymous couple in Manchester last week.

It was a record high for Mrs Wagstaff’s fundraising efforts as she raked in the biggest amount so far - largely through pounding the streets in South Oxfordshire and knocking doors for donations.

More good news also came in previous weeks as Oxford University has pledged to double Mrs Wagstaff’s donation to the charity, according to her Cancer Research UK fundraising manager Tanisha Greenwood, she said: “Trish raised a whopping £22,600.50 from her wing-walk to support the Churchill Hospital Cyclotron Appeal [a machine used for radiotherapy ] in Oxford and every penny raised by Trish has been matched by the University.”