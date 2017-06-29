SWIMMERS can splash around on inflatables at a new aqua park in South Oxfordshire, dubbed Oxfordshire's answer to TV show Total Wipeout.

An intricate obstacle course has been set up at Queenford Lakes in Burcot Lane, near Berinsfield, and is now open to the public.

Matthew Priddy, one of the directors running the new Oxford Aqua Park, said families can enjoy bouncing around on the inflatables during the summer months until October.

Queenford Lakes also operates as a centre of excellence for water skiing and wakeboarding and is used for angling and open-water swimming.

Mr Priddy said: "People can pay £15 online, or £17 on the day, and have great fun running round the inflatables.

"Children aged six to eight have to be accompanied by a parent, people wear life jackets, and there will be lots of lifeguards around.

"It's a bit like the TV show Total Wipeout except everything is done on the water.

"The inflatables were bought in from China and in total there has been an investment of about £150,000.

"We think this is going to be a very popular activity over the summer.

"Then at the end of the summer season we will close, make any necessary repairs, carry out safety checks and buy any additional inflatables we think we need."

Mr Priddy said he and his fellow directors Andrew Marston and Steve Grandfield were renting the use of Queenford Lakes from its owners.

Mr Marston and Mr Grandfield between them have 40 years' experience in the water sports industry and wanted to provide an activity that would cater for all ages.

Mr Priddy added: "On the same lake is the water ski club run by Steve and his hope is that more people enjoying the water this summer will lead to more people taking up water skiing.

"The aqua park allows everyone to get on the water with no need to learn a thing – in fact it’s more fun falling off!"

There are changing rooms on the site, a bar and a barbecue serving hot food, and life jackets and safety wear are provided.

Wetsuits are available to rent for swimmers who feel the cold and the aqua park will be open seven days a week until October.

Groups from 10 to 100 are welcome and customers can book online at www.oxfordaquapark.com