A COUNCIL boss will be stepping down with immediate effect after he took an extended period of caring leave following a family illness.

David Hill has resigned as South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils’ chief executive.

Previously he had been a strategic director for SODC from 2004 to 2007 before he was appointed last year to the post where he led the councils through the development of the Better Oxfordshire proposals to create a new, unitary council for Oxfordshire.

Mr Hill said : “It was a great privilege to be appointed chief executive of the two councils and to be asked to lead their fantastic team of staff.

“I wish them well in the future and know they will continue to focus on providing high quality services and great value for money.”

Stepping into his shoes as acting chief executive will be Mark Stone who is currently the councils’ interim chief operating officer.

With more than 20 years of local government experience, including posts at Devon, Wiltshire and Enfield councils, Mr Stone will take on the role immediately.

He said: “I feel incredibly privileged to be asked to lead these two forward looking councils and their fantastic team of staff.

"I am very much looking forward to working with councillors, staff and partners to take forward the many great opportunities for the councils and on building on their excellent reputations and track records of delivering quality services for residents."