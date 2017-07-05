PUBLIC feedback on a proposal to move Wallingford's Post Office branch is being analysed ahead of a final announcement being made.

A six-week public consultation on plans to move the facilities out of KP Stationers in the Market Place to 52 St Martin's Street finished on Tuesday.

Post Office spokeswoman Kathryn Hollingsworth said it would now take about two weeks for the responses to be analysed by company bosses before an announcement will be made.

The new store would be open seven days and there would be 14.5 additional opening hours each week.

Its proposed new home close to Waitrose is empty and would be refurbished to include a card and stationery shop.

Services would be provided from three counters, with the two main counters open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

A third counter would offer selected services Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Regional network manager Suzanne Richardson said earlier that the modernisation was part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.

The Grade II-listed Old Post Office bar and restaurant overlooking the Market Place, which was opened in 2009 by Oakman Inns, was the town's post office for many years until it made several moves, finally ending up in KP Stationers.

Ashley Kempson has been subpostmaster at KP Stationers since 2007.

He oversaw the relocation of the Wallingford Post Office from a cabin in Goldsmiths Lane car park, to a temporary home in St Martin's Street, before it was established at KP Stationers

Daniel Beacham, deputy store manager of KP Stationers, said nothing would change at the store for the time being, with Post Office services continuing as normal.

He said: "We are aware that the consultation period has now finished and public responses will looked at before a decision is announced.

"There won't be any reduction in Post Office services at KP Stationers."

In 2012 an investment of £1.34bn for the Post Office network was announced to undertake a transformation programme across 6,000 branches.

In November 2013 the Government announced a further £640m investment in the Post Office network.