SCHOOL pupils across Oxfordshire are starting to enjoy their summer break and now they can cool off at a new aqua park.

An intricate obstacle course of inflatables has been set up at Queenford Lakes in Burcot Lane, near Berinsfield, and is now open to the public.

Families will be able to enjoy splashing around at the aqua park until October.

Queenford Lakes also operates as a centre of excellence for water skiing and wakeboarding and is used for angling and open-water swimming.

Andrew Marston, one of the directors at Oxford Aqua Park, said: “Some private schools have broken up for the summer already and some pupils have come over to check out the aqua park. “It’s been perfect weather so we have had a perfect start to the summer - we had about 1,000 visitors at the weekend.

“I think it is going to be a very busy summer for us.”

People pay £15 online, or £17 on the day to visit the aqua park.

Children aged six to eight have to be accompanied by a parent.

About £150,000 has been spent on inflatables.