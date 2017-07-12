A FURTHER two people have been arrested after a man was killed in an alleyway in Oxford, bringing the total number of arrests to 15.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found with serious injuries, in an alleyway off Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys on June 1.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. Five people have since been charged with murder.

Yesterday, two further arrests were made in connection with the incident to add to the 13 already made.

A 19-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on August 8.

A 23-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

Last month, a further eight people were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They included a 28-year-old man on June 29, a 23-year-old man from Oxford and a 25-year-old man from Headington.

A 25-year-old man from Oxford was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on June 23 along with a 33-year-old man from Oxford on June 22, a 31-year-old woman from Oxford on June 14 and a 63-year-old man and 56-year-old woman from Oxford on June 13.

All eight suspects have been released under investigation.

The four men charged with murder are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons is also charged with murder.