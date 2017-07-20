SPEAKERS have been lined up for this year’s festival to celebrate Wallingford’s links with crime writer Agatha Christie.

The bestselling crime novelist lived at Winterbrook House from 1934 until her death in 1976 and is buried at St Mary’s Church in Cholsey.

There is a permanent display at Wallingford Museum in High Street which explains the writer’s connection with the area and curator Judy Dewey helps to organise the annual festival.

This year it runs from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 10.

John Curran, the author of Agatha Christie’s Secret Notebooks, will give a talk at Wallingford Masonic Hall at 8pm on September 8.

He was consultant to the National Trust during the renovation of Agatha Christie’s Devon home Greenway.

On September 9 historian Lucy Worsley will visit St Mary’s Church in Cholsey at 8pm to give a talk on the crime writer.

Ms Worsley is a well-known author and TV presenter and Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces.

