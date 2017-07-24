A TRIAL closure of Wallingford Bridge could go ahead – but not until the controversial proposal has been discussed again by councillors at two further meetings.

The closure has been suggested as a way of improving air quality around the town centre.

South Oxfordshire District Council has put forward a low emissions strategy, including the option of preventing some traffic from using Wallingford Bridge, in a bid to reduce vehicles emissions around the Lamb crossroads.

A petition by Diane Wyatt opposing the closure was signed by 1,666 residents, forcing SODC councillors to debate the issue on Thursday.

But at the end of the debate councillors decided the trial closure should be discussed further by the licensing committee and again by all councillors after that.

Cabinet member for environmental health Tony Harbour said: "This is a controversial proposal so councillors agreed the low emissions strategy should be considered by the licensing committee before it comes back to the full council meeting.

"The licensing committee will consider this in September before it is considered again by all councillors in October.

"The closure is only being suggested on a trial basis and if it was a complete disaster it could be cancelled within 24 hours."

Ms Wyatt's petition said: "We believe that closing Wallingford Bridge to traffic would cause irreparable damage to businesses in the town and lead to increased rather than reduced atmospheric pollution."

It added: "We ask SODC councillors not to proceed with this scheme but to investigate alternatives such as a one-way system, which would reduce vehicle idling times everywhere in the town."

Independent county councillor Lynda Atkins, who is opposed to the bridge closure trial, said: "I am very pleased that there will be two further opportunities for this to be discussed before a decision is taken."

Ms Atkins said earlier that the closure could have a harmful effect on businesses in Wallingford and Crowmarsh Gifford.

She added that vehicle emissions would increase overall because drivers will have to travel further, and alternative options should be considered.

Sue Roberts, of South Oxfordshire Sustainability, said closing the bridge had never been her 'preferred option'.

She added: "Wallingford is a very permeable town – there are ways for cars to get around very easily.

"We need to make the centre pedestrian-first, either by stopping traffic going through or by having 'shared streets' with single surfaces."

A report to SODC by consultants Ricardo Energy and Environment said air pollution levels in Wallingford were 25 per cent above EU limits.

The report said access to the bridge could be banned at certain times of day to all traffic except buses, electric cars, or hybrid cars.

The section of the town near the bridge, around High Street, St Mary’s Street and Castle Street, was labelled an air quality management area in 2005.

Traffic is often forced to wait to cross the single-lane bridge, controlled by traffic lights.

The trial could involve the bridge being closed from 8am to 10am and from 3pm to 6pm.