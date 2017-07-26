A COLLECTION of valuable jewellery was stolen from the bedroom of a 83-year-old woman while she was in her home.

Various rare items were taken from a bedside tray and jewellery box by a thief who climbed through an open window on the ground floor.

Police say the items stolen from the bedside tray are:

A pearl cluster necklace made from 18 carat yellow gold with a cultured pearl pendant stylised as a bunch of grapes. There is 21 pearls graduating in diameter with a 20-inch Victorian belcher chain.

A diamond ring, 18 carat with seven stones; four sapphires and three diamonds and hallmarked for LONDON 1975.

A diamond solitaire ring with the shank being D shaped.

A rare SKAGEN watch with a thin flat grey face with stones in place of the hours and mesh bracelet.

Inside the jewellery box were between 20 and 30 pairs of earrings including:

Eight pairs of gold earrings.

Sapphire earrings

A pair of round yellow gold earrings with diamonds.

A smoky quartz dress ring

A nine carat chain necklace

Officers are appealing for witnesses to trace the stolen items from the property in Faringdon Road, Longworth, near to Abingdon.

The theft happened between 7pm and 9.50pm on Thursday, July 20.

The details of the suspect or suspects are unknown at this stage.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Christopher Gibson said: "I would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may assist in the recovery of these valuable items.

"I would particularly like to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything unusual around this time."



