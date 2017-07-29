"MY aunt Carol and my grandad Sam".

This was Year 6 pupil Connor Williams's simple tribute as he set off on a 5km Race for Life.

He was joined by all 190 other pupils at Benson CofE Primary School, and their teachers

In total more than 200 people joined the school's 25-furlong fun run on June 30 to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

In their second Race for Life, the school raised more than £5,000 for the charity by running to Warborough and back.

One Year 2 teacher even accepted a challenge to run it twice, completing her 10k course while the children finished theirs.

Pupils were asked to wear pink T-shirts in support of the cause and were given time in class to design their own unique race numbers.

Some also chose to wear signs pinned to the back of their shirts, paying tribute to loved ones lost to cancer and recognising those who have successfully battled the disease.

A team of family and friends handed out achievement stickers at the 1k, 2k and half way marks, cheering on the runners as they raced to the finish line back at school.

The run was followed by a whole-school picnic on the field, for pupils, staff and volunteers, giving everyone time to celebrate their success.

Teaching assistant and PE co-ordinator Tania Hadfield said afterwards: "It was such an emotional event, not only because we had a chance to think about those affected by cancer, but because we saw the amazing support that the pupils gave each other throughout the morning.

"Even our nursery children got involved, joining in the warm-up and then completing an assault course on the school field.

"The atmosphere at these events speaks for itself: the children have an amazing time, whilst we are able to highlight the importance of supporting charities such as Cancer Research UK."

The school previously ran a Race for Life in 2015 and were impressed by the £4,000 they raised that year.

Ms Hadfield added: "That was such a wonderful event, so we are thrilled to have raised even more this year.

"To think that we have raised almost £10,000 just from running is amazing - I’m so proud of the children here and what they have achieved."