Music, motors and mad-hatters roared into Abingdon this weekend to raise £9,000 for good causes.

The Oddballs Rally, a charity festival based around a love of scooters, was created in 2015 by Vince Wooloff after friend Ron Morgan died of cancer.

Now in its third year, more than 1,400 revellers travelled from as far afield as France and Scotland to be a part of the unique weekend.

The crowds enjoyed live music on an open air stage, with DJs on hand to entertain well into the night.

The two-day event saw hundreds of Vespa and Lambretta scooters wow onlookers as they rode to Drayton and Sutton Courtenay.

This year’s theme was hats and riders were encouraged to don their wackiest headgear, with everything from a sombrero made entirely out of beer cans to a lion’s mane for a canine companion on display.

Mr Wooloff said: “The villagers love it. As soon as they heard the sound of revving engines they came into their gardens to wave at us.”

In total, £8,000 was raised for the Teenage Cancer Trust, as well as another £1,000 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a bereavement charity for children who have lost military family members.

It marks the most successful rally yet, with £10,000 raised during the last two festivals.

Throughout the weekend there were also a host of stalls and activities, including an inflatable adult disco dome to boogie the day away and a talented local tattooist, for those who wanted a permanent reminder of the weekend.

Mr Wooloff said: “The best things for the first time there were a group of motorcyclists who came along a rode out with us.

“The two groups don’t traditionally get along but when I looked out and saw a group of bikers and scooter riders enjoying the music together for a good cause it really summed up the festival for me.”

He said plans were already in place for next year’s weekend, which is booked for August 10, 11 and 12, and will take to the high seas with a pirates theme.

Mr Wooloff added: “What we are really keen to do now is get more local businesses involved so that even more of the money can directly to the charities."