IT was moving day for the Didcot Air Cadets as they were finally given the keys to their new home three years after the ceiling of their previous building collapsed.

Following the disaster in 2014, the squadron was homeless and forced to operate out of some storage containers before St Birinus School stepped in in 2015 and offered them to use their hall and facilities whilst their building was demolished and rebuilt.

Sunday was a landmark for the squadron as they started to move everything into their new home.

Chairman of the Didcot Squadron Air Training Corps John Endean said: "This new building is a true reflection of the investment in the town's future as Didcot grows to be one of the largest towns in Oxfordshire.

"The old wooden building collapsed in 2014 and cadets were made homeless and had to meet in metal box containers in the compound over that winter.

"In a show of town support, St Birinus stepped forward and offered to accommodate the cadets twice a week until a permanent solution was found.

"The town council has been very supportive through this crisis, as a collective and as individuals with mayor Jackie Billington and members of the Civilian Committee helping us move equipment in."

The new buildings in Newlands Avenue will be shared between the Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps.

The Army Cadet Force meet on Mondays and Wednesday while the Air Training Corps meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Mayor of Didcot Jackie Billington said: "I think it’s great that after all this time, the cadets and staff are finally returning home.

"They took possession of the keys on Wednesday, August 2.

"During their time away, they have experienced difficulties by not having a permanent base, so now they are returning to this brand new building, the morale of both staff and cadets will be high and spirits will be raised.

"Some of the younger cadets haven’t been to the site of the new build, as they joined during the period when the Didcot Air Cadets were located at St Birinus, so for them, it will be nice to be where they should have been in the first place.

"I wish the squadron well and hope that they can now recruit more cadets to join them from the local area."