A NURSERY that mysteriously shut due to safety concerns will not reopen.

Siblings Nursery in Wheatley, which was visited by police earlier this year following an ‘external issue’, will not welcome children back in September.

It was temporarily shut by Ofsted in March and has since had its status as a childcare provider officially cancelled - prompting its permanent closure.

The nursery had 87 children on its roll last year, aged up to four-years-old.

An Ofsted report released after the temporary closure, following a reinspection, noted no improvements.

Inspectors at the education watchdog wrote: “We found that understanding of child protection, and the processes which should be followed, was weak.

“Record-keeping for the safe and efficient management of the setting had not been maintained. They had also failed to ensure records were kept confidential.”

They said they initially suspended the nursery’s registration after receiving a tip-off from the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board, which led them to fear ‘children may be at risk of harm’.

The nursery has been contacted for comment. In March, staff told parents the nursery had been visited by officials including detective constables from the police’s child abuse unit.

In 2016 the nursery was rated ‘good’ across the board by Ofsted.

