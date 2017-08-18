A McDONALD'S restaurant in Oxfordshire has reopened after a 'digital makeover'.

The revamp at the Benson outlet has created four self-order kiosks, introduced table service and created 30 new jobs.

The 'significant' investment was made by franchisee Ismail Anilmis, who started working for the fast food chain 30 years ago and now runs 10 restaurants including Benson.

He said: "Since we re-opened we’ve noticed a change in how our customers are treating our restaurant.

"People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free wifi – it's great to see."

The four new self-order kiosks, of the kind being rolled out at McDonald's across the country, allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and order.

Diners can then go and sit at their table and wait for food to arrive.

Mr Anilmis added: "These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

"We’ve has such great pleasure in welcoming our regular customers back into the restaurant and meeting new ones."

McDonald's set the improvements also meant that employees 'are able to widen their skill set. More are able to be in front of the counter, serving customers and helping them navigate the new digital menu boards for the first time ever. This takes McDonald’s customer service to the next level and crew and customers alike are noticing the positive difference'.