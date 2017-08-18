A FRUITY group of foragers is once again planning to harvest an entire village.

Sustainable Wheatley is hoping to harvest apples, pears, plums, quinces and berries from gardens, orchards and roadsides throughout September and October.

Last year's volunteers, including pupils from John Watson School, collected nearly half a ton of fruit that otherwise would have gone to waste.

The group has now put out an appeal for people to get in touch if they:

• have a fruit tree that could be picked

• would be interested in helping

• have screwtop bottles which could be filled with juice

• have any boxes or buckets for short-term storage, or

• have any suggestions about where fruit could be distributed: last year, schools, nurseries, children's centres and a care home benefitted.

Sustainable Wheatley's Tim Blightman said: "Fruit is starting to appear on trees around the village and once again we are planning to repeat last year's activity when we harvested nearly half a ton of apples, pears and quinces that otherwise might have gone to waste."

To get in touch email admin@wheatleycag.org or call 01865 873957