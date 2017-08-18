A DRUG dealer who ran a mobile 'drugs shop' out of a rented car in Oxfordshire has been convicted of all charges.

Daniel Carruthers, of Chaucer Road, London had denied two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possessing cannabis.

At Oxford Crown Court yesterday a jury of five men and seven women took 1hr 22 mins to convict him.

During the trial the court heard how he together with a woman - Amber Hickey, who had already pleaded guilty to her role, were stopped in their Fiat 500 car by police at Loyd Road, Didcot on March 28 last year.

When Police Sargeant Graham Pink together with Police Constable Leanne Butler went to search the occupants Carruthers fled the scene.

When they caught up with him and arrested him they discovered on his person 1.99 of heroin and 3.11g of crack cocaine.

Carruthers had given a fake name to police when interviewed and claimed he was not the driver of the vehicle or had anything to do with what prosecutors called a 'drugs shop.'

He will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on August 25.