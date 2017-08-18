THERE are not many weddings featuring a personal video message from professional footballers but for Steven and Vicky Winters it was the icing on their yellow and blue wedding cake.

The Faringdon pair married on Sunday in Gloucestershire surrounded by all things Oxford United in tribute to 38-year-old Mr Winters’ love of the Yellows, with everything from place settings to bridesmaid dresses matching the team’s colours.

The father-of-four has been going to matches since he was a young boy and still loyally attends every home game with his father and older children Freddie, 13, and Lacie, six.

Only three-year-old Arthur and Willow, aged one, are not yet part regular outing.

As for the special message from the team, that was all down to the nurse Vicky’s mother Beverly.

Mrs Winters said: “I initially tried to get some players to come in the evening but there wasn’t any response and I thought that was it.

“Then my mum arranged for the video message. She has no connections at the club so I think it was down to sheer perseverance.”

Mr Winters said he was ‘gobsmacked’ when his mother-in-law played the message on a large screen during the wedding toast.

The video featured a host of players, including defender Ricardo Ferreira da Silva, forward James Henry and midfielder Robert Hall, whose cheeky message went down well.

He said: “Arthur says it’s boring but give me time and I’ll convert him.”

Mr Winters insisted it was his new wife behind the colour scheme, despite having only attended one United match in the five years they have been together.

The mother-of two, originally from Bournemouth, explained it was not as crazy as it first sounds, explaining: “We couldn’t decide on a colour scheme and I was already thinking about yellow for the bridesmaid dresses so I thought, why not?

“When you say football-themed wedding you initially worry but I think we managed to do it really well.”

The civil servant said: “He made everyone laugh and really put the pressure on me because I had to follow with my own speech.”

However, the 38-year-old had his own surprise, presenting the bride with her own personalised Oxford United football shirt, describing the wedding as a ‘Bournemouth transfer’.