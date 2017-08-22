A MASTERCHEF finalist will help run a bake-off at the first Faringdon Food Festival this autumn.

Nick Bennett, head chef at Restaurant 56 at the town's Sudbury House Hotel, will be offering top tips in the culinary contest.

Faringdon Food Festival will be held on the town's annual Apple Day, October 21.

The bake-off will be held at All Saint's Church with entries accepted from 10.30am and judging held at 11.30am.

The first Faringdon Food Festival will expand on the traditional autumn Apple Day which takes over the market place each year with apple pressing, tasting, crumbles and harvest-themed competitions for all ages.