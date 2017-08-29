ORGANISERS are preparing for BunkFest, Wallingford’s biggest annual festival.

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the music, beer and dance festival, which starts on Friday and finishes on Sunday.

A statement on the festival website said: “In 2017, BunkFest celebrates its 16th year of life - starting from a small marquee in a pub car park to filling the Kinecroft and providing entertainment throughout Wallingford, on the River Thames and on the Bunk railway line.

“Most events are free - you only need to purchase tickets for the boat trips, train trips, workshops and also for camping.”

Visit bunkfest.co.uk