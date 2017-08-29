ASDA will open its new Didcot store on the October 30, the supermarket giant has announced.

The new Great Western Park branch cost £4.3m to build and covers 8,000 square feet.

It includes a fresh produce area for seasonal fruit and vegetables, and a bakery where fresh bread will be baked daily.

The store will open from 7am-11pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Applicants for 35 jobs are now being invited to apply and those interested should visit www.asda.jobs for more information.