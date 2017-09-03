THE families of two RAF Benson men killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan will finally get answers next week nearly two years after their deaths.

Flight Lieutenant Alan Scott, of 33 Squadron Royal Air Force, and Flight Lieutenant Geraint ‘Roly’ Roberts, of 230 Squadron Royal Air Force, died on October 11, 2015, after the crash in Kabul.

Scott, from Wallingford, was 32 and married to a postgraduate student and 44-year-old Roberts from Reading was married with two children, both were members of the Puma helicopter force based at RAF Benson.

An inquest into their deaths was opened later that month but the families have had to wait almost two years for a conclusion.

A pre-inquest review in March this year set the date for next Monday and prompted Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter to say it would be 'thorough'.

The official Service Inquiry conducted by the Ministry of Defence revealed that the helicopter caught the tether of an observation balloon before crashing to the ground.

Three passengers were also killed in the crash but four people survived which the report found to be 'remarkable' and put down to the best efforts of the crew in handling the 'catastrophic' situation.

The pair were repatriated at RAF Brize Norton a week after the crash as hundreds of well-wishers, including servicemen and women, waited for hours outside Carterton Memorial Garden to show their respects as the funeral cortege passed through.

An inquest will take place at Oxford Coroner's Court on Monday at 10am.