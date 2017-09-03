MORE than 25,000 people enjoyed Wallingford’s BunkFest over the weekend making it the largest in the music, beer and dance festival’s history.

Celebrating its 16th year, the end-of-summer folk festival once again pulled in the crowds, though those who visited on Sunday battled through some abject weather.

A stellar music line-up saw the likes of Rusty Shackle, Le Vent du Nord and Nobodies Birthday play to the masses on a sunny Saturday as Morris dancers and an overwhelming choice of local ales and food stalls added to the excitement.

Last night British reggae band Talisman closed the festival’s music offering before the traditional lantern procession brought proceedings to a close.

The organisers thanked everyone who came along for making it a record-breaking year for the ever-growing three-day event.

When it began in 2002 it was held in a small marquee in a pub car park but has grown to engulf the entire town with other venues also joining in.