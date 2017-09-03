A MAN needed hospital treatment after he was kicked in the head at this year’s BunkFest in Wallingford.

The festival on the Kinecroft at the weekend celebrated music, beer and dance and attracts about 20,000 people a year.

On Saturday police and ambulance staff were called following the serious assault.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jess Rodgerson said officers were called to reports of an assault at BunkFest at about 8pm on Saturday.

She added: “A man in his thirties received injuries during the assault and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment.

“He has since been discharged. A 32-year-old man from Harwell has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

“A 27-year-old man from Didcot has been arrested on suspicion of GBH without intent in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.”

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said staff were called to the Kinecroft at 7.40pm.

He added: “The caller reporting that a male had been struck or kicked in the head at BunkFest and as a result had sustained a head injury - serious but not life-threatening.

After initial treatment at the scene he was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.”

The festival, now in its 16th year, is the town’s largest annual festival and started out in a marquee in a pub car park.