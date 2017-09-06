THIS year’s BunkFest celebrations in Wallingford were marred by an assault which left a man needing hospital treatment, and a problem with litter.

The festival on the Kinecroft over the the weekend celebrated music, beer and dance and attracted more than 25,000 people – the highest number ever.

But on Saturday police and ambulance staff were called following a serious assault, which led to a man in his 30s being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after being kicked in the head.

Lord Bradshaw, who lives in Wallingford, said he contacted the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council after bins around the Market Place were left 'overflowing'.

He said: "I live near the Market Place and the litter bins were overflowing afterwards and surrounded by litter.

"Lots of clearing up is done by volunteers who help to organise the festival, but the district council should have made better provision for clearing up."

South Oxfordshire District Council's cabinet member for waste Tony Harbour said he would speak to council officers regarding Lord Bradshaw's complaint.

He added: "This hasn't been brought to my attention yet – there has never been a problem in the past."

Richard Strange, who runs Music Box record shop in Market Place, said bins in the area were overflowing following the festival.

He added: "The bins were full and there was an incident on Saturday night which was very unfortunate.

"But I think organisers should be praised for another fantastic BunkFest bringing in more than 20,000 visitors.

"Volunteers do a great job of clearing up the Kinecroft but they are not responsible for bins in the town centre.

"Sunday was a little bit of a washout because of the weather but on Saturday the town was packed and traders in the town centre definitely benefit.

"Customers from out of town come for the weekend and return later in the year because they have had such a warm welcome at BunkFest."

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman, Jess Rodgerson, said officers were called to reports of an assault at BunkFest at about 8pm on Saturday.

She said the man who was injured has since been released from hospital following treatment.

A 32-year-old man from Harwell has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Didcot has been arrested on suspicion of GBH without intent in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said paramedics attended after the victim suffered a serious head injury.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is the town’s largest annual festival and started out in a marquee in a pub car park.

Town councillor Colin Dolton, who helps to organise BunkFest, was unavailable for comment.