A FIERY flush of clouds almost looks like a towering inferno rising over Oxfordshire in this surreal photograph.

Southmoor resident Sarah Shemeld captured the striking sunset from her home last night.

But if red sky at night is supposed to be 'Shepherd's delight', it certainly hasn't been delightful weather today.

And the sky is set to stay overcast for most of today, with a tiny bit of sun breaking through in early evening.

The rest of this week is set to remaind largley cloudy, with temperatures hovering at around 17 degrees and just a few last hours of late summer sunshine.

Enjoy it while you can.