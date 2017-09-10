AN INQUEST in Oxford has heard details about the 'tragic' death of two airmen based at RAF Benson.

Flight Lieutenant Alan Scott, 32, from Benson, and Flight Lieutenant Geraint Roberts, 44, from Reading, died in an aircraft crash in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul on October 11, 2015.

Three passengers also died - French-born civilian Gordon Emin, 44, from Kabul, whose inquest was opened as part of today's proceedings, and two American military personnel.

Oxford Coroner's Court heard Scott and Roberts were killed on impact with the ground, after their Puma got caught up in a thin cable keeping an observation balloon in the air.

Four people survived the crash, which an MoD report released previously found to be ‘remarkable’.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said the deaths were 'tragic' but praised the efforts of 'brave and courageous' witnesses, who ran towards the smoking wreckage to help free trapped survivors.

The crew was travelling from Hamid Karzai International Airport to a landing spot on a football field, but had to divert around the edge to delay their landing after spotting people playing.

Sgt Simon Craig, a Puma crewman who was in another aircraft travelling the same journey at the time of the crash, said the day 'started the same as any other' and noted 'weather and visibility was near perfect'.

Sgt Craig told the court the team had made the same landing 30-40 times before, but this was the first time they had to overshoot due to people being on the field.

He said they headed east and slowed down, waiting for the pitch to clear, with the other aircraft (Puma 2) following about 200 metres behind.

Though he did not see its impact with the cable, Sgt Craig said he saw Puma 2 going down 'rapidly' and then heard a mayday call radioed through.

He added: "Puma 2 began pitching and rolling - it was clear something had gone wrong."

It crashed into a junction east of the compound.

Sgt Craig, who had known both airmen for six years, described Flight Lieutenant Roberts as a 'really experienced operator'.

Noting he knew Flight Lieutenant Scott personally as well as professionally, he said: "[Scott] was known as a very experienced crewman. He was a good pilot and concentrated more than most.

"He never made a dangerous approach into anywhere and he was prepared for everything."

The inquest continues this afternoon and will likely not conclude until Thursday.