A INQUEST will take place in Oxford today into the death of three soldiers.

Flight Lieutenant Alan Scott, 32, from Wallingford, Flight Lieutenant Geraint Roberts, 44, from Reading and Gordon Emin, 44, from Afghanistan who died on October 11 2015 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Scott and Roberts, both based at RAF Benson, were killed in a helicopter crash.

The official service inquiry conducted by the Ministry of Defence revealed that the helicopter caught the tether of an observation balloon before crashing to the ground.

Three passengers were also killed in the crash but four people survived which the report found to be ‘remarkable’.